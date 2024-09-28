What’s Washington State’s Legal Following Distance Between Two Cars?

What’s the Legal Distance Between Two Cars Driving Down A WA State Highway?

I was coming to work this morning on 395 and had a tailgater to my right as the driver had got behind a van and was inches away from the van's bumper.



What's The Three Second Rule When It Comes To Driving In Washington State?

I'm no expert on the law but I believe I was taught in driver's education class that for every 10 miles per hour you are traveling, you should keep one car length between you and the other driver.

So I did a little research and rear-ended accidents are the most common traffic accidents, possibly for good reasons, because you are following too close.

In Washington State, the legal distance between two cars while driving is generally determined by the "following distance" rule.

Washington's Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 46.61.145 stipulates that drivers must maintain a safe following distance.

Specifically, the law states that a driver should not follow another vehicle more closely than is reasonable and prudent, taking into account the speed of such vehicles and the traffic upon and the condition of the roadway.

A commonly recommended guideline for a safe following distance is the "three-second rule." This rule suggests that drivers should stay at least three seconds behind the vehicle in front of them to allow enough time to react to sudden stops or emergencies.

In adverse weather conditions or when driving at higher speeds, it is advisable to increase the following distance to ensure greater safety.

As I discussed earlier, my go-to rule is called the 10mph=1 car length rule but at the end of the day, use whatever works for you. If you take anything away from this article, I hope you've learned to back off of the other car you are following - it's safer that way.

