Discover The Ultimate Beach Adventure on Washington State’s Longest Driveable Shoreline

For me, when I think of sandy beaches I think of California, but believe it or not, Washington State can also claim some famous beaches as well.

If you are stuck on the east side of the state, your options for beaches are pretty slim but on the west side, there is one beach in Washington State that claims to be the longest in the world.

Look no further than Long Beach, Washington, known for its claim to fame as the world's longest driveable beach. I was watching videos and if you are looking for the Cannon Beach of Washington, this might just be it.

Stretching for 28 miles along the Pacific Ocean, this picturesque destination offers endless opportunities for relaxation, recreation, and exploration.

One of the highlights of visiting Long Beach is taking a drive along the coast on the designated "Discovery Trail." This scenic route provides unparalleled views of the ocean while also offering access to various points of interest such as historic lighthouses, art installations, and charming seaside towns.

You can also park your car and explore on foot or by bike to truly immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the area. Keep an eye out for sand dollars along the shore or catch a glimpse of migrating whales passing by during certain times of the year.

Visit local shops and restaurants to sample fresh seafood delicacies or handmade crafts from talented artisans.

Don't miss out on attending one of the many events hosted in town throughout the year, such as kite festivals or clam digs that celebrate the unique culture of this coastal gem.

If you're looking for accommodations in Long Beach, you'll find a range of options to suit every budget and preference. Choose from cozy beachfront cottages, charming bed-and-breakfasts, or modern hotels with stunning ocean views.

If you are looking for the perfect getaway and can't make to Cannon Beach or Seaside, this is a great alternative right here in Washington State.

