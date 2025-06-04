Unbelievable Semi Crash Video On OR Highway Will Shock You
An Oregon State police trooper got more than he bargained for as a semi-truck crashed while the trooper was on a routine traffic stop.
An OSP camera caught a semi-truck failing to navigate a curb on the infamous Sexton Summit on I-5 southbound near milepost 68.
The video is startling and shocking as the driver fails to make the curb and flips his semi-truck over as OSP wrap up a traffic spot. I'll assume the soon-to-be ticketed driver got a pass as the OSP officer raced to his vehicle to see if the semi-truck driver is ok.
Luckily, the driver wasn't injured, and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.
OSP made a note on their Facebook posting explaining the accident:
This crash occurred at the Sexton Summit, a known trouble spot due to the sharp curve, excessive speeds, and frequent wet road conditions. The curve has a recommended speed of 60 mph, but the CMV — carrying 75,000 lbs of large paper rolls — was traveling too fast to negotiate the curve safely.
The video is shocking as the semi flips on its side and slides along I-5.
OSP is reminding drivers, especially commercial drivers, to slow it down on wet roads.
The video shows the danger of navigating a curve at a high speed and what happens if you fail to navigate it. It doesn't look like a fun day for the driver of the paper towel truck.
