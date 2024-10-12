3 Speed Traps in Washington State That Are Perfectly Legal
Are Speed Traps Legal In Washington State?
There are a few places around the Tri-Cities and Washington State where you'll discover a speed trap. 395 in Kennewick where the speed drops to 35 MPH is one such speed trap.
Do Police Need To Be Seen For A Speed Trap In Washington State?
It might surprise you to learn that there are three "legal" speed traps that police can set up and if you're caught, they'll write you a ticket for speeding even if you think you don't deserve a ticket.
Does Washington State Police Have To Have Running Lights On In The Dark?
One thing I thought was fact, I can't seem to find any Washington Law that verifies it, is that a stopped patrol car in the dark has to have its running lights on.
I discovered in Washington that a patrol car can be completely dark and still cite you for speeding. No law on the books prevents a police officer from giving you a ticket even if their lights are off in the dark.
Can I Protest A Ticket Because Of A Speed Trap In Washington State?
There are three-speed traps that are perfectly legal in the state of Washington.
What's An Illegal Speed Trap In Washington State?
The Washington State Patrol has posted a "Rules Of The Road" guide on their website to help you navigate Washington State traffic laws.
Beware, 3 Types Of Speed Traps Are Legal In Washington State
According to Washington state law, there are three types of “speed traps” permitted, including measured courses, speed measuring devices, and timing from aircraft.
RCW 46.61.470
Speed traps defined, certain types permitted—Measured courses, speed measuring devices, timing from aircraft.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff