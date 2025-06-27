5 Reasons Why Washingtonians Shouldn’t Keep the Fan Running Overnight

Summer has started in the PNW, and it means that those temps are going to rise, and you are looking for some relief, right?

Sleeping With a Fan On? 5 Reasons to Reconsider

Are you one of those folks who love sleeping with the fan on overnight? There might be some reasons why running your fan overnight might not be the best thing you can do to keep cool.

Here are a few reasons why running your fan overnight could be harming you in the long run.

First, fans blow air constantly, which can dry out your skin, lips, nasal passages, throat, or eyes while you sleep. This is especially uncomfortable for people with allergies or sensitive skin.

There Are Better Ways to Keep Cool Overnight Instead Of Running A Fan

Second, leaving a fan on all night when it's not necessary can waste electricity and add to your monthly energy costs, and we know how crazy Washington state taxes and energy bills have escalated over the last few years, so save yourself a few bucks.

Third, fans can stir up dust, pollen, pet dander, and other allergens in the room, blowing them into your airways. This may worsen allergy or asthma symptoms overnight. YUCK!

Fourth, a strong breeze blowing directly on your body all night—especially your neck, shoulders, or back—can cause muscles to tense up or cramp by morning. My wife is a personal trainer, and she told me all about this.

Lastly, while modern fans are relatively safe, old or poorly maintained fans can overheat or spark, posing a small risk of fire.

It’s best to use newer fans with automatic shut-off or timer features, so that on rare occasions, fans can be unsafe to run nonstop overnight.

As a kid growing up, we'd leave the swamp cooler and the fans going overnight, but now looking back, we got lucky that we didn't burn down the place.

Just a few reminders to keep you safe this summer in the PNW.

