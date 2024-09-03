The Chelan County fair opens Thursday for a four day run at the fairgrounds in Cashemre.

This year's theme is "Back To Our Roots in Cowboy Boots"

Exhibitors will be busy Wednesday, seting up displays of what they hope will be award-winning entries and local FFA and 4-H youth will be bringing their livestock to the fairgrounds for auction.

Fair Manager Karen Welch says the youth livestock sales are a key attraction for the fair starting at 10am onSaturday. "People and businesses can show their support for the kids who have worked really hard on their animal projects and come buy some meat to put in your freezer"

Students are also proud to answer questions about the livestock they have raised and for younger children to learn where their food comes from.

The midway thrills open up at 2pm hursday with the Davis Shows Carnival.

Two concerts are scheduled starting with a Thursday night performance by a Selena Tribute Band Los Chicos del 512 and country music star artist Eastion Corbin returns to the main stage Friday night after an illness forced him to cancel his appearance last year.

Here is the Chelan County Fair Entertainment & Performance Lineup

Chelan County Fair PRCA Pro Bull riding Chelan County Fair PRCA Pro Bull riding loading...

The weekend entertainment lineup include two PRCA pro rodeo events with bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing,and bull riding.

"It's two different rodeo lineups with different competitors. These cowboys are earning money and points to go off to Las Vegas to the Nationals" Welch said and this year the rodeo performances at 7pm Saturday and 1pm on Sunday will also feature a Rodeo Clown for the first time in many tears

Opening day is Thursday and Seniors 62 and over are admitted free 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday is Kids Ag-ri-cation Day with free admission for groups of 5 kids and 1 adult from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Uniformed military, police and firefighters are admitted free with proper ID Thursday through Sunday.

For more information on the fair visit ChelanCountyFair.com

