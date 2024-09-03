Solobino: The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week
Solobino is a 6-year-old pointer mix with a heart of gold.
He is gentle, affectionate and eager to find a family who will appreciate his calm, loving nature.
Solobino is good on a leash and would make the perfect companion for someone who enjoys quiet afternoons, peaceful walks, and plenty of cuddle time.
Meet Solobino
- Breed: Pointer mix
- Age: 6 years
- Sex: Male
- Animal ID: WVHS-A-12904
WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Humane Society shelter is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.
Here is a gallery of other adoptable dogs at the shelter
