Solobino: The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week

Solobino: The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week

Solobino is the Pet of the Week

Solobino is a 6-year-old pointer mix with a heart of gold.

He is gentle, affectionate and eager to find a family who will appreciate his calm, loving nature.

Solobino is good on a leash and would make the perfect companion for someone who enjoys quiet afternoons, peaceful walks, and plenty of cuddle time.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app
Solobino is a good looking boy Wenatchee Humane Society
loading...

Meet Solobino

  • Breed: Pointer mix
  • Age: 6 years
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: WVHS-A-12904

WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Humane Society shelter is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

Here is a gallery of other adoptable dogs at the shelter

California's #1 Dog Breed is the French Bulldog: Popular Celebrities with French Bulldogs

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ