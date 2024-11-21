The 3 Best Ski Towns in Washington State

My wife loves to ski, and we are so fortunate to have so many great ski areas around us, like Bluewood and White Pass, but what about getting cozy at a fireplace in the perfect little snow town?

I've compiled three ski towns in Washington that rank among the best in the state and I think you'll enjoy exploring these three towns even if you aren't a hard-core skier and just love window-shopping and a cool vibe.

Here are three towns to check out:

1. Snoqualmie Pass

If you're looking for a ski town that's close to Seattle, look no further than Snoqualmie Pass. Just a short drive from the city, Snoqualmie Pass is home to two world-class ski resorts: Alpental and Summit at Snoqualmie. And with over 34 trails and 1,000 acres of skiable terrain, there's something for everyone. Not to mention, the views of the Cascade Mountains are absolutely breathtaking.

2. Methow Valley

For a true winter wonderland experience, Methow Valley is the place to be. This small town is located in north-central Washington and is home to over 200 miles of cross-country skiing trails. In fact, Methow Valley was even named "The Cross-Country Skiing Capital of the United States" by Newsweek magazine. And if cross-country skiing isn't your thing, don't worry—Methow Valley also has several alpine resorts nearby.

3. Leavenworth

Last but not least is Leavenworth, a small town located in the Cascade Mountains. What this town lacks in size it makes up for in charm. With its alpine architecture and snow-covered streets, Leavenworth looks like something straight out of a fairytale. And with over 40 trails and 1,000 acres of skiable terrain, there's plenty of opportunity to hit the slopes.

So there you have it—the three best ski towns in Washington State. Whether you're looking for breathtaking views or quaint charm, there's a ski town that's perfect for you. So grab your skis and hit the slopes 😁

