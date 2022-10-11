You’ll Never Believe Which Tri-City is Washington’s Most Affordable?

I never in a million years would have guessed that my city is one of Washington's most affordable.

Just for giggles, I Googled Washington's most affordable cities and I was truly surprised to see that one Tri-Cities was listed at #2.

When I first moved to Tri-Cities, I found a VERY economical duplex to rent in Kennewick.

So, I thought for sure it would be Kennewick. Nope. It is in fact, Richland. According to Livability.com, Richland is THE city you'll want to move to in the Tri.

We moved to Richland in 2019, and are so glad we did.

Richland is home to Rattlesnake Mountain, Candy Mountain, and Badger Mountain. The Sacagawea Heritage Trail is a 23-mile scenic ride along the Columbia River connecting the Tri-Cities. There really is a lot of ground to cover with so much history, including the Hanford Reach.

