Why You Should Never Use Your Debit Card at a Gas Station in Washington State

Why You Should Never Use Your Debit Card at a Gas Station in Washington State

rik/canva

Why You Should Never Use A Debit Card At The Gas Station In Washington State

Over the weekend I sadly saw a friend of mine get their bank account drained. She'd been a victim of identity theft. I felt so bad for her.

Ronira
loading...

The #1 Reason For Not Using Your Debit Card Is To Protect Your PIN Number

She posted that she had gone to get gas at the convenience store and only had her debit card with her so she had to use her PIN --- she regrets it now after a weekend of hassle with her bank.

Here are a few reasons why you shouldn't use your debit card at a gas station:

One of the main reasons why it is not recommended to use your debit card at a gas station in Washington State is due to skimming devices.

Skimmers are small devices that can be attached to card readers and are used to steal credit and debit card information.

By using your debit card at a gas station, you are putting yourself at risk of having your personal and financial information stolen.

Natnan Srisuwan
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Another reason using your debit card at a gas station in Washington State is risky is the lack of security measures in place including security cameras that don't function properly.

This makes it easier for criminals to tamper with card readers and install skimming devices without being noticed. Once your information has been compromised, it can be used to make unauthorized purchases or withdrawals from your bank account.

SbytovaMN
loading...

If you must use your debit card, consider going inside the store to pay rather than swiping it at the pump where skimmers may be. Taking these precautions can help safeguard your personal and financial information from falling into the wrong hands.

Hopefully, these tips will help you so you don't up like my friend who had a big mess to clean up after getting gas at a convenience store in Washington State.

5 Must-See Idaho Places Traveling From Washington State

Hitting the road? Check out these 5 must-see Idaho locations to visit if you are leaving Washington State.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

6 Amazing Things And Places Idaho Offers That Washington State Doesn’t

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Here Are The 4 Most Violent Cities In Washington State

Get informed and find out which city is the most dangerous when it comes to violent crime. See where your town ranks on this list of the 4 most violent cities in Washington State.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ