World’s Smallest Harbor Is a Must-See Oregon Road Trip

Have you ever heard of Depoe Bay, Oregon? My wife and I did a road trip there in 2020 and discovered some pretty amazing things about this quaint little Oregon coastal town.

It’s an unassuming little town on the Oregon Coast with a big claim to fame – it's home to the world’s smallest harbor!

This tiny fishing village is a great destination for visitors looking for stunning natural beauty, delicious seafood, and plenty of outdoor activities - here are a few reasons why you should add Depoe Bay to your Oregon road trip plans this summer.

Let’s take a closer look at why Depoe Bay is so special.

The Harbor Is Stunning In Depoe Bay Oregon

At only 1/8th of a mile wide, Depoe Bay is officially recognized as the world’s smallest navigable harbor. It is also known as one of the most picturesque harbors in Oregon.

On any given day you can find fishermen out on their boats catching fresh fish that will later be served up in local restaurants. Visitors can take whale-watching tours or charter a fishing boat for themselves. Paddleboarding and kayaking are popular activities in the harbor as well.

Wildlife Viewing Is A Great Place To Watch Whales In Depoe Bay Oregon

Depoe Bay has become well-known for its fantastic wildlife viewing opportunities, especially when it comes to whales.

The area around Depoe Bay is part of the Whale Watching Spoken Here program which helps visitors spot gray whales during migration season from December through April.

During these months you can take advantage of whale-watching cruises that leave from the harbor or spend some time onshore spotting them from land. There are also plenty of other animals to see year-round like sea lions, seals, eagles, and ospreys.

Here Are A Few Fun Things To Do In Depoe Bay Oregon

When you’re not out exploring nature there are still plenty of fun things to do in Depoe Bay! Take a stroll down the main street where you can find souvenir shops and art galleries showcasing work by local artists.

Be sure to stop into one of the many seafood restaurants along the waterfront for some delicious fresh fish caught right in the harbor! And don’t forget about all of the hiking trails nearby that offer amazing views of forests and beaches alike – perfect for some postcard-worthy photos.

Depoe Bay truly lives up to its reputation as “the world’s smallest harbor!”

From its stunning natural beauty to its laid-back coastal vibe and abundance of outdoor activities, this tiny fishing village makes for a wonderful place to explore both on land and on the sea.

My wife and I loved our afternoon there and we'd go back in a heartbeat on our next Oregon road trip.

