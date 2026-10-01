In a case that might remind you of the TV plot of an episode of FBI or CSI, a Hanford worker is facing accusations of attempting to provide aid to a group Officially labeled as a terrorist organization by the United States.

FBI Searches Home in South Richland

Early Thursday, October 1st, a swarm of FBI and other government vehicles surrounded a home in the 1400 block of Oxford Street in Richland, not far from the intersection of Leslie and Canyon Ave. Initial RBI reports were very limited but now we know a Hanford worker has been arrested.

51-year-old Ashton Hamed Ellaboudy worked in the Nuclear Safety Division for DOE at Hanford, according to Officials.

The Charges Involve Drones and Explosive Materials

The FBI says a lenghty ongoing investigation involving Ellaboudy began as far back as 2024. Officials said he attempted, or purchased what are called by precursor materials that can lead to the manufactuing of explosives. In 2024, he reportedly took leave from his job in December, claiming exposure to nitric acid. That material is associated with explosive material production.

The FBI also said last September, he used his government issued passport, related to Hanford, to travel to the Middle East, from Oman into Yemen. The suspected group he was attempting to help are the Houthis, who are designated as a terrorist organization. The FBI investigation said his credentials did not allow him that kind of restricted travel.

FBI Also Says He Attempted to Located Drone Tech As Well

Part of the Federal statement from Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg said:

"Ellaboudy acquired materials for the construction of explosive material and drones capable of delivering these explosives..."

It Is Also Believed he Purchased Drone Parts and Tech

Officials also said he purchased parts used to construct drones and other remotely-operated 'aerial' systems. He was reportedly going to make an initial appearance in Federal Court sometime Thursday afternoon. The potential charges he faces could fetch at least 20 years in prison.

Hanford Officials said his actions did not appear to be a direct threat against Hanford.

The investigation continues.