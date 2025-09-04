Is A.I. Behind Seattle-Area Layoffs by Salesforce? It’s Likely

Despite claims by many tech business leaders to the contrary, it appears Artificial Intelligence continues to take jobs away from humans.

Salesforce drops another 93 Seattle-area workers

A WARN Alert from the WA State Employment Security Office shows the layoffs will be happening shortly. Salesforce is a company that uses cloud based programs that allow companies to gather and manage customer data, automate processes, and personalize customer interactions with AI.

In 2019 Salesforce bought Seattle-based company Tableau, who helped businesses compile raw data into interactive, understandable reports and and dashboards.

Since then Salesforce drastically reduced the workforce and presence of Tableau in the Puget Sound area, and how as part of a corporate move to AI, continues to shed workers.

According to Geekwire, the San Francisco-based company has offices in Bellevue and Seattle, and due to AI, they've cut 4,000 of their original workforce of 9,000 some time ago.

Company officials say about half of Salesforce's work is now being done by AI.