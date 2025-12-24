Was That Santa? UFO Sightings in WA State on Christmas Eve

In the US modern UFO reporting did not really begin until the very late 1940's, especially after 1947. Here's a few that occurred in WA on Christmas Eve.

At least five reports taken on Santa's night since 2020.

The National UFO Reporting Center, or NUFORC, is based out of Davenport, WA. They have compiled, from various sources, just over 158,000 'official' UFO sightings since the later 1940's. Of those, 7,566 are in WA. These reports are considered 'genuine' and were investigated.

The 'modern' UFO era began in WA state in 1947, when a commercial pilot named Kenneth Arnold was flying his single-engine private plane near Mt. Rainier. He spotted a v-shaped formation of silver objects flying near the mountain, performing maneuvers that at the time were not known to be gravitationally or physically possible.

Arnold reported the objects sped off at speeds well above any known conventional aircraft or rocket, and referred to them as 'saucers' because of their shape. The name stuck, which is where we got flying saucers from.

Here's a few reports that made it into the NUFORC report. If a plausible or provable explanation for the UFO is found, it is listed in the report. None of these have that.

Each report in the NUFORC page has a brief description of what happened.

12-24-2021 Spokane WA. 7:30 PM 3 orbs or colored balls traveling in formation north of Spokane, before they sped out of sight.

12-25-2023 Tacoma WA. 3:09 AM Bright light shining into an upper bedroom with no noise, no one outside or in the area. The light was so bright could not make out any object it was coming from, but was a 'stream' or beam.

12-24-202 Chehalis WA 10:14 PM A row or horizontal orange lights in formation, before they all twinkled and sped off in separate directions.

12-24-2024 Arlington WA 11:24PM An unusual illuminated orange orb was seen in the sky, later moved away at a steady speed (investigators believe it may have been a Chinese lantern, but the hovering disputed that.

12-24-2024 Vancouver, WA 10:22PM A formation of lights, flying semi-horizontal, seen in sky, then descended and disappeared.

So as Santa makes his way across the skies, he might have company...