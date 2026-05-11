The incident was reported late Sunday night.

Female UW Student Found Fatally Stabbed

The Nordheim Apartments, located not far from UW's University Village, house approximately 454 upper-division students, and are officially part of the UW Off-Campus Housing program.

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Sunday night, May 10th, Seattle and UW Police were called to one of the unit buildings, after a 19-year-old female student was found stabbed in a laundry room. Police and EMS attempted to revive her but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other Aprartment Dwellers Told to Shelter in Place

Authorities, according to several Seattle TV stations, told other occupants to shelter in place until 1 AM, that was also sent out via the UW emergency alert online system.

The suspect has been described as a 5' 6" to 5' 8" tall black male with a beard, wearing blue jeans and a button down shirt under a dark bliue vest. Authorities do not know what prompted the assault, the victim's ID has not yet been released.

ABC National News claimed the woman was transgender, but did not offer any other details or verifications of that claim. None of the Seattle media outlets reported that information.

Besides the 12 residence halls on the UW campus, they have contractual agreements with 3 close by apartment complexes for student housing.

Seattle Police said more information will be released soon.