WA DOH Approves Use of New Overdose Drug by EMT’s in 7 Counties

As the drug epidemic continues to grow in Washington state, especially from Fentanyl, the WA State Department of Health has approved the use of a newer drug in some counties.

7 Counties will begin to utilize new drug in Overdose cases

According to the DOH, Buprenorphine is a medication that not only helps victims recover, but also reportedly reduces the risk in the future for overdoses.

The DOH said, via an information release:

"Many patients experience immediate withdrawal symptoms after an overdose, and this medication helps alleviate those symptoms and simultaneously start medication treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD)."

The drug has been used in opioid addiction treatment since its creation in 1966, but for the first time it will be carried by EMTs in seven Counties. Most law enforcement and EMTs already carry Narcan.

Between 2018 and 2023, DOH says opioid-related overdoses have killed 9,251 people in WA state.

Get our free mobile app

The seven counties where the drug will be utilized are Clallam, Spokane, Clark, Snohomish, San Juan, and Whatcom. They will begin the pilot program DOH did not say when these counties will begin using it, but the Seattle Fire Department has already administered the drug 39 times, according to officials.