A Yakima man is in jail for robbery in Moses Lake.

According to Moses Lake Police Captain Jeff Sursely, officers responded to Walmart on Stratford Road for the report of a theft in progress at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers located the suspect's vehicle and observed evidence of drugs in the car. Police arrested 37-year-old Richard Peterson for suspiction of stealing a camera and towed his vehicle for a search warrant.

When authorities executed the search warrant, they discovered over one pound of methamphetamine, 1.6 ounces of fentanyl powder, 200 fentanyl pills, and a 9mm handgun.

Police booked Peterson into Grant County jail on gun, drug, and theft charges.