Moses Lake Police Arrest Man For Stealing Camera, Uncover Pound of Meth
A Yakima man is in jail for robbery in Moses Lake.
Get our free mobile app
According to Moses Lake Police Captain Jeff Sursely, officers responded to Walmart on Stratford Road for the report of a theft in progress at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officers located the suspect's vehicle and observed evidence of drugs in the car. Police arrested 37-year-old Richard Peterson for suspiction of stealing a camera and towed his vehicle for a search warrant.
When authorities executed the search warrant, they discovered over one pound of methamphetamine, 1.6 ounces of fentanyl powder, 200 fentanyl pills, and a 9mm handgun.
Police booked Peterson into Grant County jail on gun, drug, and theft charges.
Top 11 Restaurants With Patios in Rochester, Minnesota
If you are looking to grab a bite to eat and want to sit on a patio, the restaurants below are huge favorites in the Rochester, Minnesota area.
Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio