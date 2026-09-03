Summer is here and it’s time to get out of the house, get in the car, or pack up your camper (or RV) and take a vacation. Someplace that is not too far but can feel like a whole new time, country, even planet (remember there was a forest planet/moon in Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi). We have 4 places nearby that you can visit that can make your jaw drop and fill your imagination.

Memorable Vacations For My Family

Growing up, we took many vacations, mainly up to the mountains and going camping.

Summers spent in tents or renting a camping, out on the lake fishing or being on an inner tube being pulled behind my uncle’s ski boat.

Photo by Patrick Hendry on Unsplash blue plastic round lid on water

So much fun, so many great memories made with my family. And only one injury (I hit a wave on the tube and flew going head over feet into the lake. Luckily I had my life jacket, and I heal pretty fast (well I did back then).

Those fun bruises fade, but those memories can last a lifetime. These 4 places might just be the ideal places for your family to visit and create some fun times you can look back on. And luckily, these places are not far from you, so you can create memories on top of memories! Check out our list!

READ MORE: Is Diablo Lake Really The Most Beautiful Lake In Washington?

4 Awe-Inspiring Locations in Washington State Want a new place to visit, or maybe you have visited already. Let's explore the most beautiful spots in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Aly

So where are you going on vacation? One of these 4 spots or someone where else in Washington, that feels like a different universe? Tap the App and let us know.