On Tuesday afternoon, a Warden School District bus failed to yield to oncoming traffic about five miles south of Moses Lake.

Troopers say the bus was headed east on Road 3 Southeast and entered the intersection at State Route 17, colliding with a southbound truck driven by 21-year-old Juan Mendoza of Kennewick.

The bus came to rest on the eastbound shoulder, while the truck ended up in the southeast corner of the intersection.

The bus driver was cited for failing to yield to a motor vehicle.

Three students were on board, but no injuries were reported.

