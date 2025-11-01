Planning a wedding for the fall? We're here to help with our list of 15 of the top venues for tying the knot in Central Washington.

Fall is one of the most perfect seasons to get married, but most people overlook it in favor of a time frame in the summer months.

You may think that summer is more ideal, but a fall wedding actually has a lot more to offer. There are a few reasons for this.

Why Fall is the Best Season for a Wedding in Central WA

The cost can be lower. Since the summer time is traditionally the busy season, companies that make their money with weddings may give cheaper rates, especially venues (plus an extra discount if it's a weekday wedding instead of a weekend).

The big one is the weather. If you're going to be standing outside in fancy clothes for hours on end, the high temperature of 80 versus 100+ is a no-brainer.

You have the worry of wind and rain in both seasons, but the chance of being smoked out by our state's (seemingly) annual wildfires is usually cleared up.

The outside color of nature (in my opinion) is much prettier, and with it getting darker earlier, that just helps the partying fun of the reception kick into high gear faster (and longer). I've DJ'd weddings for the better part of 20 years, trust me on that.



But when it comes to planning a wedding, after the true love and proposal, the next big step is finding the venue. Here are our picks of the top 15 venues for outdoor weddings in Central Washington.

15 Central Washington Venues Great For Fall Weddings! We scoured Central Washington's results and Google reviews to bring the top picks for places to Tie The Knot when the weather is not too hot, not too cold, but just right! Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!