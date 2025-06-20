$1.4 Million of Nintendo Switch 2 Consoles Heisted From Redmond, Washington

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the hottest piece of electronics right now, so hot that $1.4 million worth of gaming consoles weirdly disappeared between Redmond, Washington, and the cargo truck's destination in Texas.

This is a weird story that could inspire a Mario version of the Atari Classic Keystone Kapers or fun casting of George Clooney in a Plumber Outfit for a mushroom take on Oceans 11.



What the Police Know About The Nintendo Switch 2 Theft

According to ABC News affiliate Denver 7, the missing cargo (2,810 Nintendo 2 consoles) was noticed during a routine inspection while in Bennett, Colorado while the driver was mid-route from the Nintendo Headquarters in Redmond, Washington, to a Gamestop store in Grapevine, Texas.

Authorities investigating the incident are unsure (as of this writing) exactly where the Nintendo Switch 2 heist took place in the 1,332-mile trek.

video game console YouTube/Nintendo Of America loading...

We don't know if this was a random act or something more targeted, but it is believed that the culprit or culprits had some type of plan since several pallets of the consoles were moved around inside the truck's trailer, with photos showing wrapped pallets and containers ripped apart.

A Notable Video Game Console Theft In Recent Years

This theft is reminiscent of an occurrence that happened in 2020 with the new PlayStation 5 video game console. According to The Times, British gangs were using a tactic known as "rollover," where a group of people would box in a transport truck with another vehicle while someone would attach themselves to the truck with a rope at speeds of 50 mph and break into the vehicle.

READ MORE: The Best Mini Golf In Washington, Doesn't Allow Kids!

If You Have Any Information On Stolen Nintendo Consoles

The Colorado authorities are asking that if anyone has any information that can help, to please contact them at 720-874-8477, if caught, the culprits would be charged with multiple felonies, in other words, Game Over.

Get our free mobile app

15 Video Games That Will Make You Relaxed While Playing Them There will be no controllers thrown against the wall when playing these games as they are meant to be calming and relaxing. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern