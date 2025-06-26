The latest scam targeting Washington residents' phones attempts to put the fear of fines and jail in order to get you to pay, all because allegedly you didn't pay your traffic ticket, and this is the final notice.

How do I know it is a scam? You'll see one of the texts and the the scam signs below.

I received not one text, but 3 different texts to my phones. Yes, phones, plural. I have my personal cell phone and a work phone, which is not listed to me or my last name. All of these texts are worded different, but all say the same thing: I haven't paid my traffic ticket; this is the final notice; pay it now or else.

The Official Scam Message Sent To Washington Residents

The messages aren't that cut and dry, but it's not that far from the truth.

Besides the fact that I barely drive anywhere nowadays, any time any email, text, or phone call tells me a threat if I don't pay something within a certain amount of time, that is the biggest red flag that it is a scam.

I delete, block, or hang up (with the exception of this time, where I saved the info so I can share awareness about the scam).

This one did give me a tiny bit of a pause with its website, using a WSDOT start of the URL, but the link didn't include a .GOV in it, although even if it did, I would still take other steps before I blindly paid anything.

Then there is the request for you to reply to the message with a Y. Official sites will never threaten you to pay, and then ask you reply and re-open.

Steps You Can Take If You're A Scammer's Target In Washington

If you think it is a scam, like I mentioned above, just delete or hang up. If you think it might be legitimate, do your research and contact them to discuss it, but don't call or message any numbers or links that the possible scammer gives you. Go to the official site.

If you are still worried, ask for help in evaluating the situation by someone you trust or the authorities.

With all scams, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, and if anyone wants you to pay for a fine immediately within a certain amount of time, or else… it's a scam. Also, no official collector will accept gift cards as payment.



