History was made AND brought back to life this past weekend in Toppenish, Washington, as the Northern Pacific Railway Museum did what some say would be impossible!

Historic Milestones In Toppenish

Back in January, the Northern Pacific Railway Museum had the ‘First Steam-up’ for the NP 1364 locomotive for the first time in over 70 years. It was a sight to behold and luckily, they caught video of the historic event.

We Have Movement In Toppenish!

Many days have passed, and a lot of hard work has gotten the Northern Pacific Steam Locomotive NP No. 1364 moving under its own power. This marks the first time the train has moved on its own in 73 years.

“Built in 1902 for the Northern Pacific Railroad, this S-4 class locomotive once hauled passenger and freight trains across the Pacific Northwest. After decades on static display and years of dedicated restoration, 1364’s wheels turned, and its whistle echoed through the Yakima Valley once again.”

– Northern Pacific Railway Museum.

Check the video of this momentous occasion below.

With the future of the Yakima Valley Trolley still on shaky ground, seeing a tremendous accomplishment like this is an amazing sight, and a much-needed boost to the enthusiasts and supporters from not only the Yakima Valley, but Washington and the greater Pacific Northwest!

“This moment represents years of hard work by our volunteers, staff, supporters, and community partners. More information about future public steaming opportunities will be shared soon.”

– Northern Pacific Railway Museum.

All Aboard In Toppenish

To learn more about the Northern Pacific Railway Museum, how to donate, or how to help out, visit them at https://nprymuseum.org/ or visit their Facebook Page.

