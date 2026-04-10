Oregon has the slogan “Keep Oregon Weird,” but Washington is pretty weird when it comes down to it, especially in the “mind playing tricks on you” department! We have a list of epic optical illusion sights to see to believe with your own eyes right here in the Evergreen State!

Ghosts Pushing Your Car Or Something Else?

Many people are familiar with Gravy Hill in Prosser, Washington. This is a spooky spot where myths, legends, and ghost stories have warped the actual science around the area.



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When you get to a certain area, you can put your car in neutral, and it’ll start rolling… up hill! Many paranormal investigators have tried different tricks, including putting baby powder on the back of their cars and trunks, to see if they can catch WHAT is pushing the car!

What Does The Baby Powder Test Show?

Handprints! The baby powder shows hand prints all over the back of the car, as if someone from beyond the grave or on another heavenly plain of existence is moving your car out of the way of something terrible!

Or, the powder is picking up on all the oils and smudges of your hands after the many times you’ve closed the trunk or otherwise have touched it. All that particular scientific experiment shows is that you need to wash your car more often.

READ MORE: 7 Earthly Wonders Every Washingtonian Should See!

Even though it’s nothing paranormal, it’s still a mind trip! Check out that one and more Optical Attractions here in Washington in our Gallery below, and if we missed one, Tap the App and let us know!

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9 Amazing Optical Illusion Attractions You Must Visit in Washington State Here are 9 amazing optical illusion attractions you must visit in Washington State, from Prosser's Gravity Hill to a laser light show at the Grand Coulee Dam, there's something for everyone. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals