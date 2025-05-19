The Top 10 Most Popular Dog Names In Washington

This is a question that has plagued mankind ever since I saw this list of the most popular dog names in every state!

So, what is Washington's?

Well, I can tell you that I must be unique because it's not Buster, Snuggles, Jennifer, Rusty, Smokey, Jessi, Sassy, Mindi, Macy, Rover, or PAWtrick Swayze (inspired by the hit film Road House).

Many of my pet's names were already given to them before they came into my care.

My first Dog (Buster) was named by my brother and I. He got his name because he was the only brown one in the litter, so he was Buster Brown.

The only other dog I named was one I rescued from the side of the road after he was hit by another car.

I called him INDY, which stood for "I'm Not Dead Yet".

Using the power of radio, I was able to reunite him with his owner, and little Georgie, as I found was his actual name, lived a long and happy (locked yard) life.

If I ever get a dog, where I get to choose a name, I've always liked Robin (or Robyn if female). I like that name because of Batman's sidekick (as the dog would be mine), and I like the comical idea of a dog being named after a bird.



But Robin isn't the most popular name in Washington, either.

Take a look at the most popular names, and see if your pet matches up.

There you have it. NAME is the most popular name in Washington. What's your pet's name? Tap the App and let us know. (Bonus points for pet pictures!)

