Sales Dip for Some Major Washington Breweries
Is having too many options a bad thing? It can be, especially if you’re in the craft brewery business, and in Washington. Reports show that 10 of the largest craft breweries in our state aren’t doing as well as they should be. But why is that?
Washington's Largest Breweries Face New Challenges
Out of the 10 big boys in Washington, 4 of the larger craft breweries saw their sales drop last year, and one didn’t budge at all.
There are several factors that could account to for the decline, the rising costs of production which means higher cost to the consumer, people’s focus and drinking habits are changing (wanting more nonalcoholic choices), then there's the recreational aspect of it.
Crafting your own beer has become a hobby to many, and those who are prolific at it, can turn it into something special. When you have this much competition, there are only so many dollars to spread around.
Reports from the Brewers Association shows the ups and downs of The Evergreen State's breweries.
Sales Declines Hit Central and Western Washington Brewers
In Central Washington, Bale Breaker Brewing Co. in Yakima showed a 5% drop in sales, and Iron Horse Brewery just north in Ellensburg had a 9% drop, whereas No-Li Brewhouse in Spokane had no drop or growth.
The biggest drop in sales with the big 10 was reported from Silver City Brewery out of Bremerton at 21%.
Some Washington Breweries Still Brewing Up Growth
Not all the breweries were hurting last year, though, with Seattle’s Georgetown Brewing Co., Fremont Brewing, Stoup Brewing (Seattle and Kenmore), Black Raven Brewing Co. all doing well, and Icicle Brewing Co. out of Leavenworth doing the best with an increase in sales of 28%.
With all the talk of breweries and their sales, the trend is still showing that more breweries have closed than opened in Washington last year. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and do our best to drink local, drink responsibly, and support our brewery buddies from across the state.
