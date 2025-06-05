While the rate of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) is on the rise all over the United States, we can take a little bit of pride in knowing that Washington state is less than the national average and far below the worst states in the nation.

My buddy is a pharmacist, and he once told me how grateful we should be that we’re married and no longer in the dating world.

When I asked why, he told me (without breaking any HIPAA rules) how many prescriptions, on average, for chlamydia and gonorrhea and other STIs he fills. My jaw dropped hearing the amount, then fearing that it might one day become airborne, I shut my mouth.

couple lying in bed, man kissing woman's forehead. Toa Heftiba via Unsplash loading...

CDC data showed a rise in syphilis cases in recent years, but even with that uptick, according to CDC numbers (combining syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea), Washington had roughly 541 cases of STIs (per 100,000 people).

Comparing that to the rest of the nation, the average was 734 cases per 100,000 residents.

Although the numbers in Washington are improving, it still shows the need for more education and prevention.

two people holding hands while standing in tall grass. Brooke Cagle via Unsplash loading...

What State Is The Best & Worst For STIs in the United States?

Looking at the infographic (which can be found at AXIOS.com) Louisiana might not be the place you want to go for a casual hookup, with a reported 1181.5 STI cases per every 100,000 residents.

On the other side of the numbers game of STIs, Vermont looks to be the safest, with only 239.1 STI cases reported for every 100,000 residents.

Be careful out there.

man and woman standing next to eachother. Man kissing her forehead. Allef Vinicius via Unsplash loading...

