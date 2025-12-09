7 Seattle Luxury VIP Splurges Over $1,000 That People Really Buy

7 Seattle Luxury VIP Splurges Over $1,000 That People Really Buy

Photo Credit Willian Justen de Vasconcellos on Unsplash and Canva

See what kinds of luxury experiences rich people in Seattle are buying for themselves. It's truly eye-opening. In many cases, people travel to Seattle to enjoy them; it's not necessarily the residents of the city who do.

Seattle has such a pristine reputation for catering to the luxe and the VIP set, that a recent survey by Duelbits.com suggests that it's the #1 city in the whole U.S. for living it up to the hilt!

Survey Says: Head to Seattle!

The survey noted that tourists flock to Seattle for the best in:

  • Luxury Dining (See #3 on the list below)
  • Shopping malls (Downtown has all the high fashion stores like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, plus the shops at U-Village.
  • Late-Night Venues (See #6 on the list below)

Read More: The Seattle Spot So Exclusive You’ll Wait Months for a Table

Duelbits is an online betting casino that includes crypto betting. If you have a gambling problem, please reach out to the Gambling Helpline at 1-800-547-6133 or the Washington Recovery Help Line at warecoveryhelpline.org.

 

Photo Credit: Birgith Roosipuu on Unsplash
loading...

7 Luxury VIP Experiences in Seattle Over 1,000

 

#1: Rent a Private Yacht

1530 Westlake Avenue North

A four-hour cruise from Seattle that takes you anywhere in between parts of British Columbia and the San Juan Islands starts at $3,450 an hour at Oasis Yacht Seattle.

Jim Arbogast
loading...

#2: Luxury Spa Treatments

99 Union St

If your pockets are fat (and/or phat, with ph), booking 1 facial + 1 body treatment can cost over $1,000 in the right place. Ask for the "Platinum Radiance Facial" and the "Pacific Quench Body Treatment" at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle

Andrey Popov
loading...

#3: Dinner at Cortina

621 Union St

Order a bottle of Louis Roederer 'Blanc de Blanc' champagne at Cortina, plus a bottle of the 2019 Corliss Cab Sauv, two Wagu steaks and 2 pastas, plus appetizer and a side, and your meal is easily over a grand! That's not including sales tax and a 20% gratuity (which is a common courtesy standard, in my opinion).

Cortina Seattle, 621 Union St. Photo Credit: Google Street View
loading...

#4: Luxury Hotel Stay

809 5th Ave

The Presidential Suite is where luxury living is at! This one at the Lotte starts at 4 to 5 grand a night (yes, I said per night)! It has a baby grand piano, lofty views of the city, and lots of mirrors, for some reason.

Lotte Hotel Seattle. Photo Credit: Google Street View
loading...

#5: Private Social Club Memberships

The Rainier Club is ultra-exclusive, and membership offers its own private bars, suites, social and networking events, billiard and game tables, a gym, fine dining, and valet parking, and a whole lot of perks that are too many to mention here. It's only $4,000 to join, plus your monthly membership fees.

 

#6: Be a VIP at the CLUB

2324 2nd Ave

If you want to party like a rockstar, there is a champagne bottle service at Vue. Bring yourself and 9 friends and get a table starting at $2,400 (it includes the 20% gratuity). For that kind of money, you get a personal shout out from the DJ, confetti cannon, and your name highlighted on the walls at the club!

 

#7: Luxury Resort Stay

18525 36th Ave S

The Olympic Suite at one of the resorts closest to the hustle and bustle of downtown Seattle is the Cedarbrook Lodge. Two nights will cost you over a grand (plus taxes). It claims to be a luxurious "urban oasis" and this suite is dog-friendly, has a gas fireplace, wet bar, and its own private balcony. They even provide a shuttle from Sea-Tac.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

I don't know about you, but I'm hoping I win the lottery sometime soon so I can live it up with each of these amazing experiences in the Emerald City!

moodboard
loading...

18 Romantic Seattle Restaurants for Valentine’s Day (or Any Other Day)

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Filed Under: travel, tourism, seattle, retail
Categories: Featured

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ