It's almost time for a new school year, and with so many kids in Washington heading to high school, this is a perfect time to peek into the history of celebrities who once roamed the halls of Garfield High School in Seattle.

Garfield High School, Home of the Bulldogs

Garfield High is located in the Central District of Seattle. Originally, the school was named East High School and was built as a place for Italian, Jewish, and Asian students to go. During the Civil Rights turmoil of the 60s and 70s, the school began to include African American students.

Garfield is known these days for being an important place where kids can focus on music, art, and sports, as well as their academics. The building is historical, and Garfield also boasts being a place where some notable celebrities are alumni.

An Average Day in the Life of a Garfield High Student

The typical school day at Garfield begins around 8:50 in the morning when the first class bell rings. School is over at 3:50 p.m. All students must attend an advisory class, which will help them stay on track with balancing after-school sports, clubs, and activities with their academics.

Every student is encouraged to consider joining a student group club or starting their own according to their interests. Last year, Garfield had over 60 different student clubs, including ones started by kids that love Crumbl cookies, fashion, lacrosse, karaoke, and even thrift shopping. We sure didn't have any fun clubs like that when I was in high school; I'm totally jealous, ha!

