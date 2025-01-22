Discover the small town in Washington that is so powerful, it's a BEAST.

It's a place where people get things done, and when it comes to work, they get it done FAST.

When most people think about Olympia, they might think of it as the place in Washington State where rules become laws, and deals are settled with a handshake and oftentimes argued about behind closed doors.

Get our free mobile app

Olympia - Named As a 'Best Performing City' in America Canva loading...

Such is the Legislative life for many who reside in Olympia, but today, we're going to ponder about the hidden gems that lurk beyond those cold, marble floors of the Capitol building.

The Milken Institute just named Olympia the 8th best "performing city" in America, because of its potential for huge economic growth in 2025. Wenatchee was on the list for best performing small towns in 2024.

Here are a few hidden gems to see the next time you're in Olympia.

The Governor's Mansion

When I got the chance to take a private tour a few years ago right before I joined my local committee for the Governor's Mansion Foundation, I oohed and ahhhed over the Chiluhy glass exhibit, the dining room, and the quilting room.

No sightings of the governor on this tour, though, but you will get to spend an hour or so with delightful volunteer docent guides. If you go, make sure to check out the Leo Adams mural painting!

Find unique, handmade folk art here in this hidden gem. It's not just a place to buy arts, crafts, housewares, and toys, they host community-centric events, too.

This is the oldest building in Olympia! It was built in 1860 and is only open on Sundays.

The Brotherhood lLunge in Olympia google street view loading...

A lot of history lies in these walls and floorboards, seeing as it is located in the historic Labor Temple building.

Want to bump into a lawmaker in Olympia during the session? Try 3 Mags. Or if you want to live a little bit on the edge, stop at McCoy's on Drag Night!

World-Famous Companies That Started in Washington Washington has a bigger role to play in world commerce than you may realize. While you will probably recognize some names on this list, you may find some surprises. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen