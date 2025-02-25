I was today years old when I realized I had been recycling plastic bags wrong this whole time. I'm talking about the kind you get from the grocery store—you know, the ones they charge us 8 cents per bag for here in Washington?

How do I usually get rid of them, you ask? First of all, I re-use them, thank you very much!

♻️I put them inside our small bathroom trash can to save the inside of the bin from getting all dirty and messy.

♻️I ask my child to use it for discarding the clumped-up kitty litter.

♻️I use it for my collection of three million plastic bags that I keep under the kitchen sink.

Is it a cultural thing to keep a stash of grocery store plastic bags? Perhaps!

Can You Recycle Plastic Grocery Bags in Your Home's Recycling Bin?

You've probably been throwing them away wrong this whole time, but I was recently introduced to an often ignored bag recycling bin that is found near the front doors of grocery stores across the state.

I noticed it yesterday, and my mouth fell agape when I saw the sign that said, "Recycle Bags Here."

Well, there you have it—instead of throwing them away in your regular garbage, take them back to the grocery store and stuff them inside their bag recycling bin. The environment and sea turtles will thank you!

The better option would be to ask for *paper* bags or bring your own grocery tote bags.

