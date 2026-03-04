The biggest state fair in Washington is in Puyallup at the end of every summer, covering some175-acres. This year, the Washington State Fair will last nearly the entire month of September and it's going to feature concerts in all kinds of genres from New Orleans jazz to country, hip hop, and comedy.

Will You Be at This Year's Biggest State Fair in Washington?

Tens of thousands of excited fairgoers will travel to attend the Washington State Fair during September 4th through September 27th. If you've never been before, they are closed on Tuesdays during the fair (and also on Wednesday, September 9th).

I'm excited about this year's concert lineup on the Columbia Bank Stage. The lineup is still being developed, and make sure to check back for more concert announcements, but first, here's a taste of their latest:

Grammy winner Jon Batiste is coming to the Washington State Fair on September 18th.

Jon Batiste Jon Batiste. Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy loading...

Batiste is a world-renowned singer, songwriter, composer, and pianist. He's exciting to watch and to dance to. He brings the flavor of New Orleans with him wherever he goes!

Your concert ticket includes same-day Washington State Fair admission—present it at any gate for entry, a value of up to $18. - Washington State Fair

What to Know When You Go to the WA State Fair

Kids over the age of 2 years will need a ticket if you plan to go to a concert at the fair.

Don't buy 3rd Party tickets; only tickets purchased on thefair.com are considered valid.

If you or your child gets overwhelmed by all of the noise, people, and action of the fair, check out the Sensory Shed.

Guests staying in RVs are welcome to stay on the fair's campgrounds, which come with access to electricity, sewer, and water hookups.

For more info visit thefair.com.

