There are so many product recalls happening in today's day of ultra-fast news delivery. But that's also a good thing we hear about it as soon as possible and not, like, in a magazine a month from now.

Today's product recall is hummus you may have in your fridge right now that you may have purchased in Yakima or somewhere in Washington State.

There is a product recall for King Harvest Hummus sold at Fred Meyer and other Kroger stores in the northwest (including QVC) as these plastic cups of hummus also may contain plastic in the hummus, itself.

This effects these varieties in the 10 oz. plastic containers.

Look for expiration dates between Feb. 2, 2025 and March 2, 2025.

King Harvest Roasted Garlic Hummus - UPC 25726-21114

King Harvest Lemon Hummus - UPC 25726-31001

King Harvest Jalapeno Hummus - UPC 25726-31004

King Harvest Chipotle Hummus - UPC 25726-31007

King Harvest Balsamic Hummus - UPC 25726-31009

King Harvest Spinach Hummus - UPC 25726-31108

King Harvest Classis Hummus - UPC 25726-31110

King Harvest Sundried Tomato Hummus - UPC 25726-31118

King Harvest Black Olive Hummus - UPC 25726-31121

King Harvest Sesame Hummus - UPC 25726-31122

King Harvest Roasted Pepper Hummus - UPC 25726-31127

King Harvest Toasted Onion Hummus - UPC 25726-31129

If you still have any of these, you can bring it in for a full refund.

Or if it's not worth the refund, you can also just toss it in the trash.

But I'd get the refund, naturally.

This hummus was sold in Washington State along with Oregon and Idaho and can be found at Fred Meyer and other Kroger stores like QFC in the Seattle area. Double-check your fridge, just in case.

See the official safety notice from Kroger on their website.

