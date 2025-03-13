Move over, Washington! Oregon is the new "It Girl" for living off the grid! I'm a little surprised by that. Did you know that Washington is the 11th WORST state in America to live life off the grid? Washington has perfect towns to escape the rest of the world and live a pared down life.

Avoid using public services like water, sewage, gas, and even electricity for living in the rough. Your nearest neighbors might be a few miles down the road but guess what? You won't care. You'll need to wake up extra early to take care of those barn animals, so no sleeping in for you. Who needs sleep, anyway!

In a survey by Home Gnome, they discovered that you have a better chance in Oregon to live off the grid than you do in Washington State (they came in at #26 on the list and Washington is #39).

LIVING OFF THE GRID: THE CONS

Wait, hold up. That means you won't even tap into the internet if you live off the grid? No Netflix? I wouldn't get to watch my soaps? I'll take a hard pass on that kind of lifestyle (at least for now). I don't want to spend my glory days living like an episode of Little House on the Prairie!

"Washington is not a good state for off grid living, although living off the grid is legal, but the price of property is simply way too high at 64% more than the national average." - Off the Grid Grandpa

More people are choosing to homestead in America and want to move to the Pacific Northwest but are torn between which is the better state to live off the grid.

Let's see why people prefer Oregon so much better over living off the grid in Washington State and then see the list of the top 10 best states in the USA to live off the grid.

LIVING OFF THE GRID: THE PROS

It's not illegal to collect your own rainwater in Washington, which is a plus to the off-the-grid life. If you live in the right areas, you can get abundant sunshine for your solar panels plus have space to grow most of your own food and livestock.

If you choose to live off the grid, you'll also be relying on yourself to provide a place to go to the loo, plus generate enough energy to power your home and any electronics.

The top states to live off the grid in the USA are:

Iowa

Texas

Kentucky

Minnesota

Oklahoma

Vermont

Nebraska

Kansas

Montana

South Dakota

Some live their lives off the grid in Okanogan County, Washington.

