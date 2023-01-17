You’ve Got to See This OMG Idaho Saloon Airbnb

This Cool Idaho Saloon with a Hot Tub Is An Airbnb OMG Experience

If you haven’t heard, Airbnb now has an “OMG” option. These are homes you can rent for stays that take your vacation rental experience to the next level. Homes listed under the “OMG! Homes” label includes some pretty mindboggling houses from all over the country, we’re talking from Canada to Washington state to Idaho, all over America, and some that are located clear across the globe.

When you think of an Airbnb, chances are you don’t think of it as being an “OMG” vacation rental, but we have found an Airbnb saloon in Tetonia, Ida., that even comes with its own hot tub. The TV show Yellowstone definitely has nothing on this Airbnb OMG experience.

Ever stayed at a realistic “saloon” that comes with its own hot tub? Me neither, but there’s something about this place that makes me want to.

WHAT IS INSIDE THIS IDAHO SALOON AIRBNB?

Would you like to stay in a vacation home that boasts an old timey Wild West ambiance yet carries the fixings of modern life, like a wide screen tv, hot tub, a pool table, and Wi-Fi? Then you will be delighted by this saloon. Inside the saloon vacation home is a horseless carriage in the living room, an old wood-fired stove in the living room, and a saloon-style porch with a view of the pretty little creek that runs in a stream nearby. The views from the porch are simply amazing and will likely melt all of your modern life blues away whilst you stay.

WHERE IS TETONIA, IDAHO?

Tetonia is a small town with an estimated population of less than 300 people (2010 census).

WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO DO IN TETONIA, IDAHO?

If you visit Tetonia, you can enjoy some of the local city parks, an ice skating rink in the wintertime, and running trails for the active joggers and walkers.

HOW MUCH IS IT TO RENT THE IDAHO SALOON AIRBNB?

To rent this adorable and quaint Idaho Airbnb saloon, it will run you about $300 a night (base rate, subject to price influations for peak vacation times and rental availability).

“The hot tub is located about 100 feet from The Saloon.” - Ashley, Airbnb Superhost

Check out some pics of this cool OMG vacation rental home below.

An OMG Home Experience from Airbnb: Idaho Saloon

