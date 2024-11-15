You have family on the way, you have the oven on, food items prepped for microwave, your kids are helping whip something in a mixing bowl, and it seems like everything is set for a perfect Thanksgiving.

But then you suddenly remember you forgot something.

No worries, a quick run to the store will take care of that... but what store is still open?

So many stores close on Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is one of a small, count-on-one-hand select holidays that when it's closed, it's completely understandable.

Well, better double-check to make sure your favorite nearby store is open.

In years past, several stores have stood up to say they'll be closed for Thanksgiving and this is often met with praise by even those who love those stores for saying family is more important than having employees coming to work that day to sell products.

On the flipside, I used to work at a store that was open on Thanksgiving and, to be honest, I loved it. The customers were usually very gracious that we were open and wished us all very well. I mean, that on top of time-and-a-half plus holiday pay didn't suck for me as a kid fresh out of high school.

What stores are closed on Thanksgiving in Washington?

Here are just a few to keep in mind.

Walmart

Target

Sam's Club

Costco

Trader Joe's

World Market

If you have pets:

Petco

Petsmart

And many retail stores like Best Buy, Lowe's, Kohl's, JCPenny, Hobby Lobby, and several others will also be closed on Thanksgiving proper. Y'know, a time for family.

But 24 hours later all bets are off with stores opening extra early for Black Friday deals and specials, but that's the day after Thanksgiving so nothing to worry about that until that time comes.

