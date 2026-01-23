A listener recently called NewsRadio 560 KPQ after receiving a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to be from our team.

The caller, "Jimmy," told the listener they'd won a $1,000 giveaway, but the listener was asked to provide bank account information to "claim the prize."

Luckily, the listener recognized something wasn't right and contacted us right away.

We want to make it clear: we are NOT doing a $1,000 giveaway, and we will never ask for sensitive information to claim any prize.

If you receive a call like this, or any call claiming to be from our station, hang up and call RiverCom's non-emergency line and ask to speak to an officer.

Signs of a scam can include pressure to act with urgency, asking for money, gift cards, or wire transfers, or requesting personal information. The caller ID may look fake or spoofed. They may make threats to arrest you with fines, or take legal action if you do not pay. They may also claim to be from a government agency or an organization you could trust and demand payment or sensitive information.