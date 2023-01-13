FEELS LIKE SUCH A 100% SCAM…BUT ACCEPTED ANYWAY

Can't we humans in Washington put our collective brains together and find a better solution to stop the price of LIFE going up? The older I get, the more everything feels like a 100% scam. 💯 I'm going to tell you what I think is a 100% total scam and then I'll share what folks in Washington think are total scams, too. (Or you can just scroll down to see the list below.)

I hopped in my Twitter quote tweets right away to say the first thing that came to my mind as a 100% scam: paying for insurance, especially medical insurance. Whether you visit the doctor 20 times a year or 0 times a year, we still have to pay out the yin-yang for healthcare insurance. It is supposed to lower the cost of healthcare if you join a healthcare plan, but it never seems to do that! Every year at insurance enrollment, the cost goes up! Seeing the price tag for a year's worth of medical coverage just feels like the ultimate rip-off to me. The thought of having to fork over HUNDREDS AND HUNDREDS of my hard-earned dollars to help lower the cost of medical, dental, and vision services for me and my child just makes me sick (pun not intended). Gobs and gobs of money, just to keep alive. Ew.



via GIPHY

Next, I started thinking about the other things (we are forced to pay for) that feel like total scams:

Only getting TWO days off after working 40+ hours a week (A 3 or 4-day work week sure is looking very tempting)

Getting charged 40 cents or more for extra onions, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream on my tacos

The cost of sub sandwiches

We asked some Washington state folks on Facebook what they think are total scams but still accepted anyway. Here are the top 14 things they mentioned. See which one(s) you can relate to!

TOP THINGS PEOPLE IN WASHINGTON THINK IS A 100% TOTAL SCAM

Insurance (Car and Healthcare)

Car Insurance Michael Jin on Unsplash loading...

Religion

Religion and a Church Olivier Miche on Unsplash loading...

College

College Tuition Center for Ageing Better on Unsplash loading...

The IRS

The IRS Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash loading...

Vehicle Registration Tabs Fees

Square Dancers License Plate in Washington dol.wa.gov loading...

The Price of Groceries

Shopper with Plastic Grocery Bag Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images loading...

Gas Prices

The Price of Gas is Ridiculous Daniel Christensen // Wikimedia Commons loading...

Metered Wells

A Well Call Me Fred on Unsplash loading...

Property Tax

Property Tax Tierra Mallorca loading...

Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster Mario Tama, Getty Images loading...

Politicians

Conservative Politicians Gather After Election Night Getty Images loading...

Dieting

Diets Are Tough Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash loading...

Hospital Charges

Astria Hospital Entrance tsm/Dave Ettl loading...

Paying Taxes

Taxes Jon Tyson on Unsplash loading...

