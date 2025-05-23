Wenatchee Hosting 4 Memorial Day Services

The City of Wenatchee is honoring fallen heroes this Memorial Day with several services Monday.

The services kick off 9 a.m. Monday at Wenatchee City Cemetary with a Presentation of Colors, Invocation, National Anthem, Wreath Laying, Rifle Volley and more.

There is another service at 10:15 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Cemetary with similar events.

The Wenatchee High School JROTC Cadets headline the 11:30 a.m. event at Pybus Boat Launch, where there will be a solemn ceremony along with the mayors from Wenatchee and East Wenatchee laying wreaths.

The last service is at noon at Pybus Public Market to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action.

The Memorial Day Program is under the direction of the Wenatchee Patriotic Council, which includes Wenatchee Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Auxilary, Daughters of the American Revolution, American LEgion Post 10 and Auxilary Civil Air Patrol, Pangborn Composit Squadron, and Wenatchee High School USAF JROTC.

Jim Cook will act as the Master of Ceremonies, while Robin Thompson acts as Officer of the Day. Sarah Simonson will be the Chaplain, while the American Legion will take the Firing Team and Honor Guard duties.

