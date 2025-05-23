A Mexican national is in custody after failing to appear for multiple scheduled immigration court hearings.

Get our free mobile app

U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Oroville Station arrested Pedro Jacuinde-Nambo for immigration violations. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) identified Jacuinde Nambo as a fugitive, and records show he had two prior convictions for DUI.

Jucinde-Nambo has been deported at least once before under Section 212 for alien inadmissibility.

ICE officials confirmed he will be subject to removal proceedings and deportation.

Border Patrol officials did not disclose the details of Jacuinde-Nambo's arrest, but did mention the arrest reflects their efforts to locate and detain individuals evading federal immigration processes or re-entry after deportation.