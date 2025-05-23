Two of the state's high-elevation passes around Mt. Rainier have reopened for the season just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) says both Chinook Pass over State Route 410 (SR-410) and Cayuse Pass over State Route 123 (SR-123) reopened at around 6:30 this morning.

The DOT closes a 17.5-mile stretch of SR-410 and all 16 miles of SR-123 annually due to persistent heavy snow and elevated avalanche risks.

Crews began clearing snow and performing seasonal maintenance and repair work over both passes in late March.

Both passes were closed for the winter season on Oct. 31, 2024 and the DOT typically targets the spring opening of the passes for the week leading up to Memorial Day Weekend.

Last year, Cayuse Pass opened in time for holiday travelers to use but Chinook Pass remained closed for an additional week due to roadway damage that required extensive repairs.

Although both highways have been completely reopened for travel, DOT officials are reminding drivers of an ongoing National Park Service project on SR-123 which is adding approximately 30 minutes to travel times, seven days a week through October.

This year's May 23 opening is the earliest for both passes over the past five years.

The earliest reopening in the history of Chinook Pass was April 2, 2015, while Chinook Pass' earliest reopening was on March 18, 1981.