Lemme ask you two questions.

First question: How is your dental hygiene? Do you brush regularly? Floss and all that?

Now lemme ask a follow up question: How is your dental hygiene... really. Like, do you actually brush twice a day, every day? Do you floss daily, not just when food gets stuck between your teeth?

It's like when you go to the dentist and they ask when the last time you flossed was and your response is, "you should know, you were the one that did it for me last year!"

Well, if you don't take the care you probably should for your teeth, you're not alone.

In a recent study by Risas Dental, it turns out that Washington was ranked in last places for dental hygiene habits.

Washington has company as well as both Indiana and Pennsylvania were also last place in a three-way tie.

I'm not sure what's happening in Washington State but it's making us look bad about keeping up with our dental habits.

Check it out, according to the good people at Risas Dental

49% don't brush twice a day.

55% have poor habits across the board

60% don't floss everyday.

So if you don't floss every day know that you're not alone.

As we've heard time and time again, both from dental ads and commercials and just visiting your local dentist, your teeth are often a gateway to other health conditions so taking good care of your dental hygiene can save you a world of hurt and health issues down the road. Best to be preventative and see your dentist and, hopefully, not be in last place when they do this list again for next year.

Hollywood Celebrities That Own Homes in Washington State Read the full article here Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Look at These 21 Cool Perks for Washington State Veterans These discounts are provided as a benefit for military service folks by the following businesses in collaboration with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. VA News has many other helpful resources , too. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby