If there was one thing that the 1970s were good at, it was color.

If you were kicking around at the time, you may recall that the color in person was far more vibrant than on TV and in the movies, where everything was a bit muted and, well, brown-ish.

But food culture in the '70s had a style all its own. From avocado green kitchens and harvest gold appliances to the parties where it always felt like something interesting [wink, wink] was happening behind the scenes, complete with towering Jell-O molds, bubbling fondues, shrimp cocktail, and a bowl of ... keys.

As moms headed back to the workforce, latchkey kids had no issues with fending for themselves with frozen TV dinners and a little warmed-up meatloaf on a TV tray.

The '70s were also when fast food really kicked into high gear. McDonald's was super colorful and more akin to an indoor theme park than the muted, modern version we see today. Many families headed weekly to the local Denny's, where they downed their Grand Slam breakfast in a vinyl booth under the drone of the fancy fluorescent lighting.

We raided the archives to uncover photos that capture the gritty, glorious, and sometimes questionable food vibes of the 1970s. Some might make you cringe (meat + Jell-O + canned fruit?), but every nostalgic road trip has its potholes.

