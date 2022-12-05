3 Cheery Reasons to Visit the Ellensburg Night Market This Month

Ellensburg Holiday Night Market canva loading...

Here are 3 cheery reasons to visit the Ellensburg Holiday Night Market!

This is the final month to see the Ellensburg Night Market! Night Markets are fun! Donkeys!

Keep reading to find out more about each of these three reasons to visit the Ellensburg Holiday Night Market this month!

WHAT IS A NIGHT MARKET?

Have you ever been to a night market before? It is just like it sounds: a city street fair and market held in the nighttime.

“Decades ago, night markets were exclusively held in cities throughout Asia. They have been popping across the globe ever since. Nowadays, both outdoor and indoor versions of night markets can be found in pretty much every major city in the US as well.” - Glutto Digest

You can find all kinds of unique and interesting stuff at a night market, just ask Nadja from the cult hit television series, What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu).



via GIPHY

“A night market exists in every single town but it is always hidden from the prying pathetic eyes of humans.” - Vampire Nadja of Antipaxos, a 500-year-old vampire “The night market is a bit like the famous Italian street fairs of Little Italy. Very diverse, lots of different cultures represented. - Vampire Nandor the Relentless, a 760-year-old Iranian vampire

The Night Market episode (Season 4, episode 4) was a riot because vampiress Nadja was out finding “bargains and deals” in the market itself, meanwhile Nandor and his familiar, Guillermo, were getting pushed into joining a night market street fight with other vampires and their human “familiars”.



via GIPHY

WHAT IS THE ELLENSBURG HOLIDAY NIGHT MARKET?

The Kittitas Chamber of Commerce is hosting the holiday night market in downtown Ellensburg on Wednesday right up to the week before Christmas. Various vendors will be selling their wares and local downtown businesses will offer holiday happy hour specials to cater to holiday market customers. You will be able to stroll, sip, and shop til you drop!

The Ellensburg Holiday Night Market runs every Wednesday night. The first night was back in November and there are only THREE events left for the month of December.

Night Markets are fun, especially in Ellensburg. You will find sweet treats, aromatherapy, handmade goods from local artisans, and toys fit for kids of all ages.

Donkeys! In years past, there have been adorable cute donkeys hanging out at the Ellensburg Holiday Market. We hope to see they will be available to pet this year, too!

The last day for the Ellensburg Night Market is Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Get our free mobile app

ELLENSBURG NIGHT MARKET

Pine Street Events

404 N Pine Street

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Here are some other cheery night markets to check out in Washington state this holiday season and throughout 2023.

SEE ALSO: 5 Crazy Unique Places in Seattle We Really Want to Eat at

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)