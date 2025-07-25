A well-known fast food chain will soon be closing up to 200 of its locations nationwide, including at least two in Washington State.

JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES STORE CLOSURES IN APRIL, 2025

Jack in the Box originally made the announcement in April, stating it would be closing between 150 and 200 of its "underperforming" restaurants as part of what it's dubbed as the "JACK on Track" initiative to improve overall corporate revenues.

The April announcement detailed the company's plans to shutter between 80 and 120 stores before the end of this year, and the remainder sometime in 2026.

Get our free mobile app

Although the San Diego-based chain has yet to release an official list of every store it intends to close as part of its revenue improvement campaign, company officials did file a Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification notice in Washington State this week, which indicated that one of its restaurants in Seattle will be closing, along with one in Tukwila.

Jack in the Box store in Tukwila that will be closing in September. (photo credit: Google) Jack in the Box store in Tukwila that will be closing in September. (photo credit: Google) loading...

TWO WASHINGTON STATE JACK IN THE BOX STORES SET TO CLOSE

According to KING-TV in Seattle, a Jack in the Box spokesperson confirmed the closures of the two locations at 16400 West Valley Highway in Tukwila and 4749 University Way Northeast in Seattle.

Reports reveal that a total of 26 employees will be impacted by the two closures, which are scheduled to happen on Sept. 10 per the filings.

EAST WENATCHEE JACK IN THE BOX STORE SAFE FROM CLOSURE...FOR NOW

The company has six other locations in Seattle, as well as dozens of others in the Puget Sound area and across Washington, including at 501 Grant Road in East Wenatchee, but there have been no indications of an impending closure at that this location or any others across the state at this time.

According to ScrapeHero, Jack in the Box currently operates 2,186 locations in 25 states and 861 U.S. cities.

Interior of the Jack in the Box store in East Wenatchee (photo credit: Google) Interior of the Jack in the Box store in East Wenatchee (photo credit: Google) loading...

IS DEL TACO NEXT?

The company also owns a subsidiary restaurant chain, Del Taco, which currently has 594 locations in the U.S., primarily in California, but also in Eastern Washington cities like College Place, Richland, and Walla Walla.

Jack in the Box says it is also considering the closure of some Del Taco stores as part of its "JACK on Track" initiative.