Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham has announced a Wenatchee appearance on his new North American Tour entitled “ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE”

Dunham will bring his colorful cast of charachters to the Wenatchee tour stop on April, 25th, 2025 at Town Toyota Center.

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 7th at 10:00AM, with pre-sale beginning Thursday, October 3rd at 10:00AM with code WALTER

Dunham just concluded his 2022-2024 “STILL NOT CANCELED” Tour and has been named “Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour” for three consecutive years, “America’s Favorite Comedian” via Slate, as is a Guinness World Record for “Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour.”

He has 12 record-breaking comedy specials, and currently holds three of the top-five highest-rated programs on Comedy Central. His 2019 Netflix special “Beside Himself,” still ranks in the top five most watched among all Netflix Comedy Specials. Dunham's comedy specials have garnered nearly 2.5 billion views across all digital and broadcast platforms.