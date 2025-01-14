A Leavenworth man is staring down a lengthy prison sentence.

35-year-old Travis Collins was found guilty Tuesday on all counts related to the February 2024 slaying of Julio Garcia Ramirez.

Garcia Ramirez was discovered shot to death beside his truck near Rock Island Road and Kentucky Avenue in East Wenatchee.

Collins was convicted of first- and second-degree murder along with first-degree assault and second-degree robbery. Compounding matters, says Ethan Morris, deputy prosecutor for Douglas County, was a special finding that Collins used a firearm in the commission of his crimes.

The trial began on Jan. 6, with jurors hearing three and a half days of testimony.

After closing arguments on Monday morning, the jury deliberated for roughly seven hours over two days before reaching their decision.

Collins faces a minimum quarter-century in prison, but the presiding judge could opt for a longer sentence. A sentencing date has not yet been set.