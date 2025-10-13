The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of K9 Ruben, a beloved member of the agency who served with distinction for nine years.

Ruben, a drug detection dog, worked alongside Detective Mark Hegberg and was a key part of the Columbia River Drug Task Force, assisting with numerous narcotics investigations across Chelan and Douglas counties. His final day of service was marked in early September with a ceremonial radio callout from RiverCom 911.

Chief Ryan Moody said Ruben will be remembered not only for his skill and courage, but for his loyalty and devotion to the community.

In July, the Sheriff’s Office sought donations to help cover Ruben’s medical expenses after he underwent surgery to remove a tumor, resulting in the amputation of one of his legs. Despite those efforts, the agency announced that Ruben’s health had recently declined.

The K9 program has long relied on community donations, but officials say that approach has become increasingly difficult to maintain. The Sheriff’s Office is now working with Wenatchee Blue Family, a local nonprofit that supports law enforcement families, to help fund care for retired working dogs like Ruben.

With heavy hearts, the Sheriff’s Office announced that Ruben was laid to rest Saturday. A community procession began at 2:15 p.m., traveling from the Sheriff’s Office to Cascade Veterinary Clinic in Wenatchee, and then to Columbia Veterinary Services, where Ruben was lovingly cremated.

Residents were invited to line the streets with American flags and signs of gratitude to honor Ruben’s service and the deep bond he shared with Detective Hegberg.

“Ruben’s loyalty and courage safeguarded our communities and exemplified true heroism,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Thank you, Ruben, for your sacrifice and faithful devotion.”