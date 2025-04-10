Karen Rutherford's two plus decades of youth leadership and community involvement has been recognized with her selection as Grand Marshal of the 2025 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Youth Parade.

“Karen embodies the spirit of service and dedication, making a profound impact on the youth of our community through her unwavering commitment to education, mentorship, and leadership”. -- Youth Parade Chairperson Shayne Rennie.

Rutherford has been involved with youth development and education for over 25 years, according to a festival news release. Here are just some of the highlights of her contributions to the community;

Former Wenatchee City Council member

Board of Trustees - Community Foundation of NCW

One of seven organizers of TEDxWenatcheeED

Former member Mission Ridge Ski Team Board of Directors

Served on the Board of Directors of the Women’s Resource Center

Former K-8th Science Resource Coordinator for the Wenatchee School District

Co-founder of Pinnacles Prep charter school

Organizer and coach of Math Counts/Math is Cool

Instructor of computer science in Middle Schools

Coach and mentor for the Wenatchee Museum Robotics Team

Assisted Susan Ballinger with field experiences for students in grades 3-7

Organized and taught STEM/STEAM subjects at Wenatchee Museum summer day camps

Established the Heart Dissection workshop for middle and high school students at the Wenatchee Museum

Rutherford is receiving $1,000 to donate to a local charity of her choice, sponsored by Larson Gross. She will serve as the Youth Parade Grand Marshal in the Tekniplex Youth Parade on Saturday, April 26 and will be honored at the All-Service Club Luncheon on May 1st, sponsored by Goodfellow Bros.

Rutherford (center) receives $1,000 check donation Image: Apple Blossom Festival Rutherford (center) receives $1,000 check donation Image: Apple Blossom Festival loading...

For more information about tickets and all Festival events go to www.appleblossom.org

The 106th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival is April 24th through May 4th in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, WA. This year's theme is "The Best Time Ever"