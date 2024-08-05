Meet Kelli, a delightful girl who adores spending time with her people and enjoys her daily walks.

How about those blue eyes!

Kelli is on the smaller side, making her ideal for bringing to work or snuggling on the couch. She thrives on companionship and is happiest when she’s with her family or calm, well-mannered dogs. Kelli would probably do best in a home without small critters.

Kelli is still young and will benefit from a patient family committed to spending quality time with her and continued training.

If you're ready to welcome a sweet, affectionate, and eager-to-learn companion into your home, Kelli is waiting to meet you!

Kelli

Breed: Shepherd/husky mix

Age: 1 years

Sex: Female Animal ID: WVHS-A-24518

Wenatchee Humane Society is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

Check out the gallery of adoptable dogs at Wenatchee Humane Society animal shelter 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee, WA 98801